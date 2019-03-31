Extended: Deviate / Landscape

Deviate / Landscape is now extended through May 12th, 2019. The exhibition is open to the public with admission during our business hours which are: Tuesday - Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday-Sunday 12pm-5pm.

The San Diego Art Institute

1439 El Prado, San Diego CA 92101

General Admission $5

College Students $3, Military $3, Seniors $3, and Children under 12 are free.

Deviate / Landscape

Curated by Carlos Castro Arias & Sarah Trujillo-Porter, Deviate / Landscape revolves around contemporary approaches to artmaking that deal with the idea of landscape as a constructed and deconstructed space. The selected artists use painting, video, installation, photography and other mediums to explore landscape. The selected works use landscape as a metaphor for time and transformation but also highlight contemporary political and environmental issues.

Exhibiting Artists

Miguel Arzabe

Lana Z Caplan

Carolina Caycedo

Remi Dalton

Ashley Fenderson

Jessica Ling Findley

Eleanor Greer

Richard Keely

Adam John Manley

Carolina Montejo

Incendiary Traces (Hillary Mushkin)

Arzu Ozkal

Scott Polach

Rachelle Reichert

Daniel Ruanova

Ali Silverstein

Eva Struble

Bradley Gray Tucker

César Vázquez

Jevijoe Vitug

Image: Daniel Ruanova, History of Manimals III, 2017. Photo courtesy of the artist and Parque Galería CDMX

This exhibition is presented in partnership with San Diego State University School of Art + Design and Art Council Ambassadors.

