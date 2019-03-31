Extended: Deviate / Landscape
San Diego Art Institute 1439 El Prado , San Diego, California 92101
Deviate / Landscape is now extended through May 12th, 2019. The exhibition is open to the public with admission during our business hours which are: Tuesday - Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday-Sunday 12pm-5pm.
The San Diego Art Institute
1439 El Prado, San Diego CA 92101
General Admission $5
College Students $3, Military $3, Seniors $3, and Children under 12 are free.
Deviate / Landscape
Curated by Carlos Castro Arias & Sarah Trujillo-Porter, Deviate / Landscape revolves around contemporary approaches to artmaking that deal with the idea of landscape as a constructed and deconstructed space. The selected artists use painting, video, installation, photography and other mediums to explore landscape. The selected works use landscape as a metaphor for time and transformation but also highlight contemporary political and environmental issues.
Exhibiting Artists
Miguel Arzabe
Lana Z Caplan
Carolina Caycedo
Remi Dalton
Ashley Fenderson
Jessica Ling Findley
Eleanor Greer
Richard Keely
Adam John Manley
Carolina Montejo
Incendiary Traces (Hillary Mushkin)
Arzu Ozkal
Scott Polach
Rachelle Reichert
Daniel Ruanova
Ali Silverstein
Eva Struble
Bradley Gray Tucker
César Vázquez
Jevijoe Vitug
Image: Daniel Ruanova, History of Manimals III, 2017. Photo courtesy of the artist and Parque Galería CDMX
This exhibition is presented in partnership with San Diego State University School of Art + Design and Art Council Ambassadors.
