F.W.'s Murnau’s Sunrise* (1927)

Price Range:

$20-$30

Info & Tickets:

https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/fws-murnaus-sunrise-1927/

About:

Winner of the first (and, sadly, last) Academy Award for Unique and Artistic Production, F.W. Murnau’s Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans is one of the most critically acclaimed and influential films of the Silent Era, with modern movies as diverse as The Last Jedi and La La Land paying direct homage. A highly symbolic story of one eventful and terrifying night in the lives of an American everyman and his wife (George O’Brien and Janet Gaynor, the first Best Actress Oscar® winner for this role) , Sunrise contains bold gestures of Murnau’s famous German Expressionist style married to the vivid cinematographic innovations of 1927 Hollywood. FREE for Fox Theatre Film Series Subscribers!