FACE Foundation’s 7th Invitational Golf Tournament

On Monday, November 12th, pups and pros will enjoy a day of golf and fun at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club for FACE’s 7th Invitational Golf Tournament. This dog-friendly event will feature a golf tournament with VIPs MLB legend Fred Lynn and PGA Major Tournament Champion Corey Pavin.

Tickets are also available to non-golfers who would like to enjoy the post-tournament events. The tournament will be followed by a dinner reception, live auction, and a special awards ceremony. Local celebrity ABC-10 Sports Director Ben Higgins will be auctioneering packages including a luxury New York getaway, a VIP Monte Carlo night held at a private estate, and other one-of-a-kind experiences.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet FACE grantees in person, like our guests of honor, Jax and his combat veteran “dad,” Luis. The pair was hit by a drunk driver in February and sustained multiple injuries. Thanks to the funds raised at events like these, Jax was able to receive emergency surgery and is now on the road to recovery.