Facebook Fundamentals - A Digital Literacy Workshop for Older Adults

Learn how to setup and use your Facebook account to connect with friends and family.

Limit 15. Register for this program at: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/topic-tbd-digital-literacy-workshop-older-adults-sponsored-san-diego-futures-foundation-10

The Senior Digital Literacy Program has been established for San Diego County seniors in an effort to better equip our seniors with many computer basics required in this "Digital Age". The class is intended for those with little or no experience utilizing the computer.