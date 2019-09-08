The Fade ft. Jahman Hill

Come join us at Freshly Faded Barber + Shop for The Fade, an evening of poetry, music, and community surrounding the theme of Black culture and empowerment. The event will start off with an open mic followed by a feature by Individual World Poetry Slam Finalist Jahman Hill. Tickets are $10.

For more information visit http://www.freshlyfaded.com/home or https://jahmanhill.com/calendar/freshfade