"Failure: A Love Story" by Phillip Dawkins, Directed by Brian Rickel

WHEN

Multiple dates from May 9 - 18, 2019

May 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m.

May 11 and 18 at 2 p.m.

WHERE

Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

COST

$10 - 15

DETAILS

The Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department presents “Failure: A Love Story,” a magic fable filled with whimsy, music and an irreverent chorus sure to ignite the heart and the imagination.

The year is 1928, and the jazz era is in full swing while life in Chicago is roaring. By the end of the year, the three Fail sisters will meet their demise: Nelly Fail, Jenny June Fail and Gertie Fail will die of a blunt object to the head, a disappearance and consumption, respectively. Living out their daily lives above the family clock shop on the Chicago River, they meet Mortimer Mortimer, who falls madly in love with all three sisters.

Find out whether or not the power of love will win as they chase time towards the inevitable.

The Theater Arts Department is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions on campus, and for providing a professional entry for students to practice their craft both on and behind the stage.

Tickets are available for purchase at Grossmont.edu/theatrebrochure. General admission is $15, while military/senior and faculty/staff discounts are available for $12 and GCCCD/student for $10. Free parking permits are available at the Box Office. For further details, please call (619) 644-7234