"Failure: A Love Story" at Salomon Theatre

Salomon Theatre at Point Loma Nazarene University proudly

presents Failure: A Love Story by Philip Dawkins. The production will have five performances

beginning November 8-10, and continuing on November 15 and 17.

Written by the Joseph Jefferson Award winning playwright Philip Dawkins, Failure: A Love

Story tells the imaginative tale of the three ill-fated Fail sisters: Nelly, Jenny June, and Gerty.

By the end of 1928, all three sisters will be dead – expiring in reverse order, youngest to oldest,

from blunt object to the head, disappearance, and finally consumption. Tuneful songs, and a

whimsical chorus follow the story of the sisters as they live out their lives above the family

clock repair shop near the Chicago river, before their time unexpectedly runs out. Failure: A

Love Story is a magical and quirky fable where in the end, the power of love is far greater than

any individual’s successes or failures.

Failure: A Love Story will have performances on November 8, 9, 10, 15 at 7 p.m., and

November 17 at 2 p.m. All performances will take place at Salomon Theatre, located on

the campus of Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. Tickets for the opening

night performance on November 8 can be purchased for $10, and admission for all other

performances is $12. The production is appropriate for all ages. Tickets can be purchased online

at https://commerce.cashnet.com/PLNUTheatre or by visiting the Salomon Theatre box office.

“Failure: A Love Story isn’t a simple love story by any means. On the one hand, it explores

death--but more importantly, life and what we do with our time on earth. On the other hand, it

is very much a love story that discusses the idea that there aren’t particular rules to love - it can

be surprising and supremely unfair, as well as precious. Join us as we jump into Philip Dawkins’

fast-paced whimsical world!” says Meg DeBoard, Director of Failure: A Love Story.