Failure: A Love Story

It is 1928 and the jazz era is in full swing while life in Chicago is roaring. By the end of the year, all three Fail sisters will meet their demise. In reverse order of age Nelly Fail, Jenny June Fail and Gertie Fail will die of a blunt object to the head, a disappearance and finally…consumption. Living out their daily lives above the family clock shop on the Chicago River, they meet Mortimer Mortimer, who will fall madly in love with all three sisters. Chasing time toward the inevitable, the power of love wins out over success and failure in this magic fable filled with whimsy, music and an irreverent chorus sure to ignite the heart and the imagination. By Philip Dawkins,

directed by Brian Rickel.

GCCCD student Semester Discounted Package is available at the Stagehouse Theatre Box Office $25.00 (619)-644-7234.

