Fairbrook's Easter Eggstravaganza

Join us for the first Easter Eggstravaganza at Fairbrook Farm! Ticket purchase is for entry and children 10 & under will get a basket and be able to hunt a dozen eggs. There will be a petting zoo and other fun activities for the whole family!

Hunt times:

Ages 0 to 3 - 10:30am

Ages 4 to 7 - 10:30am

Ages 8 to 10 - 11:00am

Local goods and BBQ plates will be available for purchase at the event.