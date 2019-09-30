Fairways 4 Veterans

Shadowridge Golf Club 1980 Gateway Dr., San Diego, California 92081

Fairways 4 Veterans will be honoring our military heroes and raising funds to house those challenged with PTS and Traumatic Brain Injury. An 18 hole golf outing will be followed by a 19th hole reception with dinner and a live auction. The golf event is hosted by Wounded Warrior Homes which provides transitional housing, hands on resources, and a defined path for each member to transition from active duty military service to independent living. We are answering the call to those who have served our nation in the world’s most dangerous places and are accepting the opportunity to provide them with a home in which to recover and take control of their lives.

Shadowridge Golf Club 1980 Gateway Dr., San Diego, California 92081
Special Events, Sports
Vista
760-205-5050
