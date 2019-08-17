Fairy Tales in the Park
Casa del Prado Theater 1600 Village Place, San Diego, California 92101
Join the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet for the 11th Annual Fairy Tales in the Park! This family-friendly dance performance merges the timeless beauty of ballet with four classic stories - Cinderella, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Puss in Boots and SDCYB’s 2020 spring ballet The Firebird - all coming to life at the historic Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. Featuring a professional storyteller leading an interactive experience that includes an enchanted forest in the lobby of the theater and SDCYB's award-winning, sustainability-themed Fairy Tale Village directly outside the performance, it is perfect for families of all ages! All tickets are $15.
Ticket: https://sdcyb.secure.force.com/ticket