Join the San Diego Civic Youth Ballet for the 11th Annual Fairy Tales in the Park! This family-friendly dance performance merges the timeless beauty of ballet with four classic stories - Cinderella, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Puss in Boots and SDCYB’s 2020 spring ballet The Firebird - all coming to life at the historic Casa del Prado Theater in Balboa Park. Featuring a professional storyteller leading an interactive experience that includes an enchanted forest in the lobby of the theater and SDCYB's award-winning, sustainability-themed Fairy Tale Village directly outside the performance, it is perfect for families of all ages! All tickets are $15.

Ticket: https://sdcyb.secure.force.com/ticket