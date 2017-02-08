Fake News & the Media

The impact of the election is still as powerful as it was in November. With seemingly endless articles, feeds & commentary, many of us are wondering where do we begin? Civic engagement begins with understanding our community. So how do we approach information to ensure we’re getting the facts? Join Voice of San Diego & the Scripps Ranch Friends of the Library for a special discussion about the proliferation of misinformation in the media & what you can do about it. Panelists include:

Scott Lewis, CEO & Editor in Chief of Voice of San Diego

Brooke Binkowski, Managing Editor of Snopes

Karen Reilly, Branch Manager & Librarian of Mission Valley Library

Rsvp @ fake-news.eventbrite.com

For more information visit voiceofsandiego.org or contact

Christina Shih at christina@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5670