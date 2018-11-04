It’s a Sunday fun-day for the entire family at The 18th Annual Fall Back Festival! Bring the whole gang down for a day of play and educational fun in the historic Gaslamp Quarter. This FREE children’s historical street faire is in the heart of downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter, with the lively festivities taking place on Sunday, November 4th, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM in front of the William Heath Davis House, spanning 4th Avenue between Market Street and J Street and Island Avenue between 4th and 5th Avenues.

Take a stroll down the historical streets of the Gaslamp Quarter and fall back into San Diego’s wild past of the 1880’s. The whole family is engaged in the magical old-fashioned atmosphere that the Fall Back Festival brings to life each year. History comes alive as kids pan for gold with actual prospectors, observe a blacksmith displaying his trade, saddle up for an adventurous pony ride, or learn to churn butter and dip their own candles. There is fun to be had for the entire family.

Capture the moment by taking a time-period portrait complete with traditional Wild West attire and props or stroll on by and visit one of the cultural booths to learn about all of the different nationalities and how they have contributed to the diverse fabric that makes up San Diego. Old-fashioned contests and gold panning are sure to make your cowboys and girls work up an appetite, but never fear: FREE FOOD is here! Enjoy a variety of free snacks for the kids from some of the Gaslamp’s most favorable food finds like complimentary quesadillas from Mr. Joey’s Taco Shop, popcorn, and ice cream. Kids and adults can also enter into one of our spaghetti-, pie-, or ice cream-eating contests for your chance to win some awesome prizes and walk away with a full stomach!

The timelessly cherished tradition of Fall Back Festival is a FREE event for the public to enjoy. With numerous historical demonstrators and interactive activities, this is the perfect place to spend a Sunday afternoon with family and friends. Fall Back is produced by the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation, and helps to advance their mission of preserving the history and culture of the Gaslamp Quarter and providing a living history of San Diego. For more information, please contact 619.233.5008 or visit www.gaslampquarter.org and www.mcfarlanepromotions.com.