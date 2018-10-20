The Erin Hanson Gallery presents a new collection of fall color paintings by contemporary impressionist Erin Hanson. This 20-piece collection of works will be an exploration of fall and the magnificent colors found within the season.

Hanson spent the fall of 2017 traveling iconic autumn locales in search of premium fall colors at the very peak of the season change. Her exploration took her through the furthest reaches of Acadia National Park and on an East Coast-wide adventure spanning the coast from Maine to North Carolina. She then set out for Kyoto, Japan for the ultimate in fall foliage or "leaf peeping" as many call it. This new collection will focus on her love for the unbridled hues of autumn.

The Fall Colors Show will include pieces inspired by Hanson's travels through the East Coast, Kyoto, the Pacific Northwest and the southern reaches of Canada.

Join us for an evening of art, wine and live music at The Erin Hanson Gallery. All are welcome to attend.

The Fall Colors Show

Artist's Reception

Saturday, October 20th

5pm - 9pm