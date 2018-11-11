Fall Farm Cooking Class & Lunch
Wild Willow Farm & Education Center 2550 Sunset Avenue, Imperial Beach , San Diego, California 92154
Learn to prepare delicious, healthy, seasonal Fall inspired dishes with Chef and Registered Dietitian Niina Lobbestael, while enjoying a beautiful day on the farm connecting with your community.
Time: 10:00am-12:30pm
** Lunch will be served**
Date: Nov 11, 2018
Cost: $35.00 person
Space is limited
Niina Lobbestael is a registered dietitian and certified culinary specialist. Niina has worked in both the Culinary and Health and Wellness industries for more than 20 years. She has a rich passion for simple, delicious, healthy and beautifully prepared meals and loves to teach others how to nourish themselves by cooking with fresh local seasonal ingredients.