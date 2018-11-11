Fall Farm Cooking Class & Lunch

Learn to prepare delicious, healthy, seasonal Fall inspired dishes with Chef and Registered Dietitian Niina Lobbestael, while enjoying a beautiful day on the farm connecting with your community.

Time: 10:00am-12:30pm

** Lunch will be served**

Date: Nov 11, 2018

Cost: $35.00 person

Space is limited

Niina Lobbestael is a registered dietitian and certified culinary specialist. Niina has worked in both the Culinary and Health and Wellness industries for more than 20 years. She has a rich passion for simple, delicious, healthy and beautifully prepared meals and loves to teach others how to nourish themselves by cooking with fresh local seasonal ingredients.