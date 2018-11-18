Amici’s Ristobar is celebrating the peak of autumn with a Fall Harvest Dinner to honor the bounty of fall produce yielded this year. The dinner, which will be held at the Carmel Valley restaurant on Sunday, November 18 will run through the dinner service and will focus on seasonal ingredients, as well as fall favorites, aiming to celebrate the season.

The pre-fixe menu was created by Chef Rhoelle Gabriel and will feature classic fall dishes, as well as innovative items such as Beef Carpaccio, Oven Baked Sweet Potato, Roasted Half Turkey with Turkey Jus, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Chestnut Stuffing, Green Beans, and Gremolata. Dessert items will include Apple Cake, with Vanilla Gelato and Chai Tea Cream, and a classic Pumpkin Pie with Chantilly Creme.

The family style dinner will cost $35 per person, and tickets are very limited and can be booked online through OpenTable.