We will be having our annual Fall Harvest Festival & Boutique, Saturday October 20th & Sunday October 21st 2018, 10 am – 5 pm. The fair will be at Farm Stand West and will include local arts/crafts, baked goods, jams & jellies, clothing, yard art and more. There will also be an afternoon BBQ lunch available from local food truck “Up in Smoke”, hayrides, you-pick pumpkin patch and fresh, local produce. Free admission for visitors.

Local vendors only, space is limited. Visit Farm Stand West @ 2115 Miller Ave, Escondido CA for participant application. $15.00/day participation fee for vendors.