FAME Conference
The City Church San Diego 10802 Willow Ct, San Diego, California 92127
FAME Conference will inspire, encourage, energize and strengthen women to fulfill their dreams in 2018!
THREE of the Top Ten women guest speakers in America will be speaking game changing life messages. Live Interviews with two Hollywood + Broadways stars and a special mind blowing musical performance.
Join us for incredible workshops, amazing music and a fun time with friends. Prepare to be inspired at FAME.
