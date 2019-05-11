Internationally recognized urban artist Santos launches Retrovisor (Rearview), an exhibit showcasing 10 years of his work at his 12,000-square foot studio and gallery in North County, Saturday, May 11 from 7-9 p.m.

Retrovisor offers an opportunity to look back at 10 years of art created by Santos. Curated by the artist, this retrospective will showcase the development and progressions of his Maya Pop-style.

Born in the Central American country of Honduras, Santos finds inspiration from his Mesoamerican culture and the urban art of New York to which he immigrated in 1985. The life inspired by each of those worlds determines his narrative and creates his distinct style. In this exhibit, we see how that line develops, grows and matures.

Retrovisor will be on exhibit through June 29.

The opening reception is by RSVP only.

The studio/gallery, and location of the opening reception, is located at 2350 Camino Vida Roble, Unit 403 Carlsbad (92011).

To learn more about The Art of Santos and to RSVP, visit www.TheArtOfSantos.net.