Led by Museum of Contemporary Arts San Diego (MCASD) Gallery Educators, Family ArtLAB: Assemblage invites participants to combine found objects and collage to create unique works of art to take home.

As part of MCASD’s commitment to maintaining a presence in the La Jolla community, three works from its permanent collection have been installed at Westfield UTC for a three-year partnership that brings MCASD artworks and art-making experiences back to La Jolla. Through the Family ArtLAB series, MCASD has engaged families and Westfield UTC shoppers in a series of pop-up, art-making workshops designed to make art more accessible for all.

This program is free to attend.