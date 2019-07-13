Family ArtLab

to Google Calendar - Family ArtLab - 2019-07-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family ArtLab - 2019-07-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family ArtLab - 2019-07-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - Family ArtLab - 2019-07-13 14:00:00

Westfield UTC 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, California 92122

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is hosting a series of pop-up Family ArtLABs at UTC! Bring your family by for art-making and exploration centered around three sculptures from the Museum’s permanent collection currently installed on site as part of a multi-year partnership that brings MCASD artworks and art-making experiences to UTC. Led by MCASD Gallery Educators, Family ArtLAB: Geometric Abstractions invites participants to use geometric shapes to create playful and unique works of art that they can take home. This program is free to attend.

Info

Westfield UTC 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, California 92122 View Map
La Jolla, San Diego
858-546-8858
to Google Calendar - Family ArtLab - 2019-07-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Family ArtLab - 2019-07-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Family ArtLab - 2019-07-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - Family ArtLab - 2019-07-13 14:00:00