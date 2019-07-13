The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is hosting a series of pop-up Family ArtLABs at UTC! Bring your family by for art-making and exploration centered around three sculptures from the Museum’s permanent collection currently installed on site as part of a multi-year partnership that brings MCASD artworks and art-making experiences to UTC. Led by MCASD Gallery Educators, Family ArtLAB: Geometric Abstractions invites participants to use geometric shapes to create playful and unique works of art that they can take home. This program is free to attend.