Family Arts & Literacy Series: Arts Around the World

October is a month of cultural celebration! Celebrate Dia de los Muertos, Italian Heritage Month and the Indian celebration of Diwali.

Make Dia de los Muertos Calaveras masks with the San Diego Guild of Puppetry.

The 2017-18 Family Arts & Literacy Connection Series is here! Mark your calendars so you won't miss any of these special events, hosted by master theater artist Jerry Hager.

When & Where:

October 26, November 16, January 25, February 22, April 26 and May 24

Thursday evenings 6:30 -8:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center - Rolando Room, 6605 University Avenue

FREE parking

For more information on the Family Arts and Literacy program contact:

Sherrie Brown

Arts for Learning

619/282-7599 x114

sherrie@artsforlearningsd.org