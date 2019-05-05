Family Farm Day

There is no better way to connect as a family than to be out in nature and doing projects together. Jac Kellner will have engaging activities that ignite creativity and nurture relationships with each other and nature. Ages kindergarten and up, but best for k-5th. Bring a picnic to enjoy on the farm afterward!

Join us in this bi-monthly event and watch how the farm changes with the seasons as activities vary accordingly. Some of the activities may include:

-farm games

-planting in the children's garden

-cooking classes

-art's & crafts

-animal visits

-and more!