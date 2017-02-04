Family Fun Day

At Mendocino Farms, we see ourselves as more than a restaurant; our mission is to be a neighborhood gathering place and a resource for our community. That’s why we’re especially thrilled to be partnering with five local elementary schools in our new neighborhood of La Jolla to have their students paint mini “Mendo the Cow” statues for display in our restaurant. Students at Doyle, Spreckels, Torrey Pines, Bird Rock, and La Jolla Elementary Schools will be competing to win a $1000 cash prize for their art program, and the community (that means YOU!) will be voting to choose the winning cow!