Family Fun on Bikes

Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead 12655 Sunset Dr., Escondido, California 92025

Family Fun on Bikes

Saturday, February 25th - 10:00 AM

Family Ride with San Diego Mountain Biking Association

Learn from this biking association some skill training and then head out for an easy ride with points of interest like the Battle of Mull Hill and our Coast to Crest Trail. Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275

Info

Outdoors
Escondido

858-674-2270

