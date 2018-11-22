Family Fun Run
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Create a new tradition this Thanksgiving at the Del Mar Racetrack’s Family Fun Run! Participants will break from the starting gate and run the one mile loop around the dirt track to reach the Del Mar finish line! The morning also includes free face painting and crafts, and a Helen Woodward puppy race following the one-mile fun run.
Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.
