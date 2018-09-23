Family Moon Festival

The San Diego Chinese Historical Museum will host a Moon Festival at in their garden located at 404 Third Avenue. The Chinese celebrate the Moon or Mid-Autumn Festival on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month by savoring the full moon, the bounty of the harvest and delicious mooncakes. To celebrate this tradition, the museum invites children and their parents to enjoy the brightest full moon of the year with storytelling, English and Chinese riddles, lantern making and mooncake tasting.