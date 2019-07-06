Family Music and Yoga
Move Play Grow 427 S Cedros Avenue, Suite 101 , San Diego, California 92075
Fun for the whole family, come ready to bust a move and boogie with kid friendly mindful music and yoga. Seed & Song’s original curriculum is rooted in music therapy strategies designed to enhance child brain development and promote mindfulness as a family.
Join us for one Saturday in July or all 4 @ MOVE PLAY GROW in Solana Beach.
Info
Del Mar, Encinitas, Solana Beach