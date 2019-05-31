Family Nights at the Fleet

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Bring the entire family to experience the Fleet at night! Enjoy extended evening hours at the Fleet in celebration of The Art of Summer in Balboa Park. Peruse Pause|Play late into the evening, light up the night at It’s Electric and reconnect with all your favorite hands-on exhibits in Retro-Active Science. Extended hours are until 10 p.m. Friday nights from May 31 through August 30, with special admission pricing (below) from 6 to 10 p.m.

