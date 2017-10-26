My Family's Slave: Lola's Story

Join Professor Jody Blanco of UCSD’s Literature Dept for a discussion of "My Family's Slave", an essay biography by the Pulitzer Prize–winning Filipino American journalist Alex Tizon in the June 2017 issue of The Atlantic. It tells the life story of a Filipina woman who lived with the author's family for 56 years, and helped raise three generations of Tizon’s family. Tricked into servitude by the author's grandfather during the 1940s, she was “given” at the age of 18 to the author's 12-year-old mother as a personal servant.