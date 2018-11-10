Family Slepover

Have you ever wanted to spend an adventurous night in a museum? You can have the opportunity to explore mind-boggling illusions, the science behind electricity, and more in our eight interactive exhibit galleries. You will also get to attend two fun, educational workshops, participate in a scavenger hunt, and view an IMAX movie in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater.

This is the perfect opportunity for you and your family to have an amazing night of fun, with the added bonus of learning about science and the world around you.