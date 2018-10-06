Family Splatters
The Gathering Place 50th St 101 50th St, San Diego, California 92102
FREE EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: This is a fun-filled opportunity for the family to create a work of art together. Maxx Moses will lead families through an art-making process, which includes brainstorming for ideas, developing concepts and the true joy of painting. This creative process instills respectfulness, cooperation, family pride and ultimately a collective family vision
Lincoln Park