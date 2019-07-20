Family Weekends
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Join Del Mar for Family Days every Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. The spacious Infield will be lined with several free attractions for your family to enjoy including pony rides, a game zone, face painters, a giant obstacle course and more!
For more information, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/family.
Info
Sports
Del Mar