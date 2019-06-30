Family Yoga & Art Playshop

The Metta Space 3060 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116

A special yoga and art experience for the whole family!

With Nazdira Cuevas, Children's Yoga & Mindfulness Teacher

There will be:

-Family yoga and art

-Fun and kid friendly yoga flow including partner and animal poses

-Breathing tools to help kids learn to be calm and to connect

-Age appropriate games to teach kids to socialize and engage with each other

-Art

-Guided visualization

-Yoga nap

This event is appropriate for children ages 5 to 10.

Cost: $10 per child. Parents are free!

http://themettaspace.com/events/

The Metta Space 3060 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116
619-363-1065
