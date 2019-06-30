Family Yoga & Art Playshop
The Metta Space 3060 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116
A special yoga and art experience for the whole family!
With Nazdira Cuevas, Children's Yoga & Mindfulness Teacher
There will be:
-Family yoga and art
-Fun and kid friendly yoga flow including partner and animal poses
-Breathing tools to help kids learn to be calm and to connect
-Age appropriate games to teach kids to socialize and engage with each other
-Art
-Guided visualization
-Yoga nap
This event is appropriate for children ages 5 to 10.
Cost: $10 per child. Parents are free!
