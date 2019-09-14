Fangaea Fan Convention

Fangaea (fan-JEE-uh), the awesomest fan con with something for everyone, will be taking place on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 to the Scottish Rite Center in Mission Valley, San Diego (1895 Camino del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108)!

This exciting event will feature a diverse and inclusive range of fan and pop culture interests like anime, cosplay, science fiction, virtual reality, video games, comic books, Dungeons and Dragons, card games, martial arts, Steampunk, and so much more!

Fangaea’s programming activities will include:

A Panel series with fun topics for fans of anime, cosplay, steampunk, sci-fi, pirates, and other exciting fan realms!

A Dynamic Room will have blocks of interactive and immersive experiences that change inside the room – including a steampunk workshop, lightsaber combat training, Gundam model building, and anime karaoke!

Two entire rooms dedicated to video games and tabletop games and card games!

A special, custom-made Escape Room created by the best in the business!

A Featured Artist Room with over 30 local artists showing their talent!

Virtual Reality light saber games presented by 4DSci!

A full-sized, wooden X-Wing Fighter made by the Starburner Galactic Courier Service!

A Sci-Fi Museum presented by the Sci-Fi Coalition

A Japanese Inspired Mochi Café with colorful maids serving and dancing like it was straight out of Tokyo!

Our special guests for the return of Fangaea will be Bill Kopp (co-creator of “EEK! THE CAT,” and producer of possibly the bloodiest cartoon ever made - the animated episode “The Third Pig” for TALES FROM THE CRYPT); and Joe Ochman, (who has acted in films, television, stage, commercials, video games, animation, and anime for almost forty years – including voice credits in Naruto, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Digimon, Gundam Origins, JoJos Bizarre Adventure, Wolf’s Rain, Cowboy Bebop, and many, many more).

Find out more at www.fangaea.us