Fanny’s Journey - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

Fanny’s Journey “is a handsome, compelling period piece that deftly portrays events through the eyes of its young protagonists.” – Variety

Thirteen-year-old Fanny Ben-Ami and her sisters, Erika and Georgette, have been shuffled through various foster homes for Jewish children in an attempt to stay ahead of the Nazis. When their most recent home in Italy falls to German occupation, the school’s headmistress manages to secure rail tickets for Fanny and a group of other children to escape to Switzerland. However, when no one shows up to help them, it is up to Fanny to help her sisters and friends stay strong, be brave, and find a way to the Swiss border before the Nazis find them.

Based on the autobiography Le Journal de Fanny: Suivi de les enfants juifs au coeur de la guerre (sic)

Director: Lola Doillon

Narrative / Coming of Age, History & War / 94 mins / France / 2016 / Subtitled / Southern California Premiere

+ Audience Choice Award, 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Community Hosts: Congregation Beth Israel, Words Alive (2/14)

Sponsored By: Marla Bennett Tribute

LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:

Clairemont Sunday, February 12, 2017 1:30PM

Clairemont Tuesday, February 14, 2017 11:00AM (Underwriter Track Screening)

San Marcos Wednesday, February 15, 2017 5:00PM

TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER

4665 Clairemont Drive

San Diego, CA 92117

858.274.9994

EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18

1180 W. San Marcos Blvd

San Marcos, CA 92069

Next to Restaurant Row

760.471.3734