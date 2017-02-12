Fanny’s Journey - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER 4665 Clairemont Drive, San Francisco, California 92117
Fanny’s Journey “is a handsome, compelling period piece that deftly portrays events through the eyes of its young protagonists.” – Variety
Thirteen-year-old Fanny Ben-Ami and her sisters, Erika and Georgette, have been shuffled through various foster homes for Jewish children in an attempt to stay ahead of the Nazis. When their most recent home in Italy falls to German occupation, the school’s headmistress manages to secure rail tickets for Fanny and a group of other children to escape to Switzerland. However, when no one shows up to help them, it is up to Fanny to help her sisters and friends stay strong, be brave, and find a way to the Swiss border before the Nazis find them.
Based on the autobiography Le Journal de Fanny: Suivi de les enfants juifs au coeur de la guerre (sic)
Director: Lola Doillon
Narrative / Coming of Age, History & War / 94 mins / France / 2016 / Subtitled / Southern California Premiere
+ Audience Choice Award, 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Community Hosts: Congregation Beth Israel, Words Alive (2/14)
Sponsored By: Marla Bennett Tribute
LOCATIONS AND SHOWTIMES:
Clairemont Sunday, February 12, 2017 1:30PM
Clairemont Tuesday, February 14, 2017 11:00AM (Underwriter Track Screening)
San Marcos Wednesday, February 15, 2017 5:00PM
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER
4665 Clairemont Drive
San Diego, CA 92117
858.274.9994
EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18
1180 W. San Marcos Blvd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Next to Restaurant Row
760.471.3734
Info
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER 4665 Clairemont Drive, San Francisco, California 92117 View Map
please enable javascript to view