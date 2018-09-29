Farm Education & Youth Days

Come enjoy free presentations from local businesses and groups who share a passion for agriculture in California. Several years ago this event was established to educate the public about life on the farm. Special guests will be on hand to share their knowledge of farm animals, organic gardening, beekeeping and other aspects of life on the farm. Meet a herpetologist and a veterinarian, and learn about vermicomposting and hydroponics. There will be ongoing presentations of the “Life of a Pumpkin” interactive module, Harvest Talk & Tour, a history of the 95 year old farm, along with the opportunity to interact with members of the ag community.

Live entertainment and food, tractor hayrides, picnicking, pony rides, petting zoo, facepainting and farm zoo continue through the weekend. There will also be an antique tractor parade at 11:00 & 2:00.