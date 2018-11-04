Farm Love Fest

Do you like having fun and making good things happen? Well, then you won’t want to miss this opportunity to help save one of San Diego’s treasured farms and have an absolute blast in the process. LuckyBolt is hosting a fun-raiser next Sunday, Nov 4th to help save Archi’s Acres. It'll feature a live bluegrass band, craft booze, tasty food, a live auction, and on top of all that we’ll have loads of fun games and activities for all ages. And if all of that isn’t enough, then the real reason to come is because you’ll leave with a warm heart after having spent time with all sorts of amazing, beautiful people.