Farm to Table Yoga Brunch

Start the day with a beautiful all-levels vinyasa yoga practice in the center of Wild Willow Farm hosted by the yogis at Honey Yoga.

Roam the fields of Wild Willow Farm during an hour long farm tour. You'll get to brush the dirt off and sample some of the farm's freshest offerings of the season and even take a look at the farm's resident goats!

After your farm tour, guests will dine al fresco to a locally sourced, farm to table brunch prepared by Chef Kathryn Rogers of Vivacious Dish with seasonal kombucha offerings from Bootstrap Kombucha.

The Deets:

Advance purchase required.

Dress comfy! Wear closed toe tennis shoes, bring your yoga mat, camera and a reusable water bottle!

Ticket price includes 75 minute all-levels vinyasa yoga practice, farm tour and farm to table brunch with local kombucha.

Gratuities not included, but greatly appreciated-- please consider tipping your guide.

Please contact us to schedule additional transportation coordination.

Please notify us in advance of any allergies or dietary requests.

This is a 21 and up event.

Contact us with questions!

(619) 289-9802

hello@epicureansandiego.com