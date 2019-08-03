Farmers' Market Brunch

Vistal Bar + Restaurant, located on the third floor of InterContinental San Diego, is now offering a weekend brunch menu with the freshest finds from Saturday's Little Italy Farmers' Market, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy the scenic bay views, while digging into beautiful dishes featuring some of the best market picks prepared by Executive Chef Amy DiBiase. This brunch allows locals and travelers alike to skip the crowds and hassle of navigating through the markets, and instead enjoy Chef's carefully curated selection of fresh finds from local market vendors. Below is a sample list of vendors:

• Jackie’s Jams (jam)

• Mikolich (honey)

• Polito Farms (citrus)

• JR Organics (greens, berries)

• Suncoast Farms (asparagus)

• Domaine Santé (grape nectar)

• Deux Cranes Candies

• Edible Alchemy Coconut Yogurt

• Bread & Cie Bakery

• Coronado Gluten Free Bakery

Overlooking San Diego Bay at the crossroads of downtown’s most storied neighborhoods, Chef Amy DiBiase imparts Vistal, a culinary tribute to the seaside communities and diverse cultures that encompass San Diego’s past and present. The award-winning chef presents the region’s core flavors, blending bright, bold combinations from the Baja peninsula, Pacific islands, Mediterranean fishing villages and beyond for a refreshing new perspective on coastal Southern California cuisine.