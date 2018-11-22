Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K

Join 7,500+ participants and spectators for a San Diego tradition.

The Thanksgiving Day 5K is not only the most fun turkey trot in town, it also generates awareness and funds to help support Father Joe’s Villages’ efforts to provide and serve close to #1MillionMeals each year. The race includes: live music, a beer garden, costume contest and award ceremonies. Most importantly, this event provides a great atmosphere for your family to participate in the beauty of giving back to others.