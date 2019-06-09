Father's Day Whiskey Tasting and Live Demo

Sit back and relax with a whiskey tasting and live demo with Sam the Cooking Guy, Sunday June 9th. Learn about the complex flavors of four different spirits and how they pair with the smokey and succulent flavors of BBQ. In collaboration with Sagamore, Glenfiddich, Clyde May's and Tullamore Dew. We will be starting off with the Whiskey class at 5:30pm and lead into the Live Demo: Rubs & BBQ at 6pm.

$15 for the whiskey class include: reserved seat, welcome cocktail, 4 tastings, and a rub seasoning gift!

Live demo is free to attend and will begin at 6pm.