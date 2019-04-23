Your favorite Point Loma Retail Store on Rosecrans Street is New Again!

Goodwill’s Point Loma Retail Store has completed an extensive renovation, making it new again. On April 23rd, the store will be fully stocked with amazing products, the staff is excited about the store’s new appearance and will be eager to assist customers. The renovation includes an additional 1,520 square feet of retail space for a new furniture showroom where shoppers can find tables, couches, and more. The store boasts an enhanced shopping experience with a new cash wrap, new floors, fixtures, window art, point-of-sale slat wall, and production area. GISD uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail stores and after-market facilities to provide employment and training opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Goodwill San Diego has been Making Good Happen since 1930.