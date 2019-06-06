Fearless Sketching
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
You will be sketching objects, plants, flowers, buildings and people around us, fearlessly. Many famous painters realized that a sketch carries the weight of your spirit, dreams, desires, concentration; it accompanies you so you are not alone, and you build confidence in yourself. Sketching is a habit that shows what you see, how you feel, and it becomes your friend. Learn more online or at the front desk.
Thu, June 6, 13, 20, 27, 5:30-7:00pm. 4 classes $100/M,
$120/NM. Drop in $30/M, $35/NM.
