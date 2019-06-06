Fearless Sketching

You will be sketching objects, plants, flowers, buildings and people around us, fearlessly. Many famous painters realized that a sketch carries the weight of your spirit, dreams, desires, concentration; it accompanies you so you are not alone, and you build confidence in yourself. Sketching is a habit that shows what you see, how you feel, and it becomes your friend. Learn more online or at the front desk.

Thu, June 6, 13, 20, 27, 5:30-7:00pm. 4 classes $100/M,

$120/NM. Drop in $30/M, $35/NM.