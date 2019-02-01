February Tequila Tasting at Galaxy Taco

Join Galaxy Taco the first Friday of every month from 5-8pm for a complimentary tasting! Their team partners with different tequila and mezcal brands regularly to educate guests about how the chosen spirit is harvested and what foods it pairs best with.

On February 1, they'll be offering 21+ guests a free sample of Don Fulano along with cocktail specials highlighting the spirit available for purchase.

Don Fulano Blanco is made from 100% estate-grown blue weber agave grown in the Los Altos region of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave used is harvested 10 years after planting, and after distillation, the spirit rests for 60 days in stainless steel

Cocktail Special of the Month: Don Fulano blanco, dry Curacao, lime, cinnamon, vanilla, orgeat, Angostura bitters.