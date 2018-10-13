Fern Street Circus - Neighborhood Tour: Free Performance

Join Fern Street Circus (FSC) at a stop along their 2018 Neighborhood Tour. FSC is a professional circus troupe that gives back to the local community by providing free circus entertainment in public spaces. Each show features circus and music professionals accompanied by students from FSC’s after-school program.

Admission is free, and the show is open to all ages; no ticket required. All attendees are welcome to enjoy a free puppetry-making workshop and parade that starts 30 minutes before each show. This year’s show, “Pre-Existing Condition (A Funny Bone Saga),” chronicles a clown who needs help fixing his broken funny bone. Come out and enjoy some family-friendly circus fun!

To find a complete list of events, please visit www.fernstreetcircus.com/events.

Puppetry workshop and parade: 1:30 p.m.

Circus performance: 2:00 p.m.