Festival of New Trumpet Music West

The Festival of New Trumpet Music (FONT) West features seven days of new music by a diverse community of trumpet and brass players, highlighting various trumpet stylings including Jazz, new music, New Orleans, and Slavic.

The Finale for the weeklong festival is presented by UC San Diego Urban and the Quartyard.

This is a free concert.

JAN 27 | 2:00 P.M. | The Quartyard

Brass Band Blast-off presented by UC San Diego Urban and Quartyard

Featured performances by: Euphoria Brass Band, Gilbert Castellanos Dia de los Muertos Suite, and the Daniel Rosenboom Octet