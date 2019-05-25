Festival of the Sea: HMS Surprise Ship Pub
Maritime Museum of San Diego 1492 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
For two nights only Maritime Museum transforms the HMS Surprise, the famous Navy frigate Rose replica, into a lively waterfront Pub with live music by Maritime Folk Rock band, John Krause & The Goers. Open 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. Tickets are $20 and include entrance to the no-host bar, 1 free specialty rum drink, and live entertainment.
21+
Info
Maritime Museum of San Diego 1492 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown