Festival of the Sea: HMS Surprise Ship Pub

For two nights only Maritime Museum transforms the HMS Surprise, the famous Navy frigate Rose replica, into a lively waterfront Pub with live music by Maritime Folk Rock band, John Krause & The Goers. Open 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. Tickets are $20 and include entrance to the no-host bar, 1 free specialty rum drink, and live entertainment.

21+