Festival Sip & Shop + Launch Party

soft launch for our new shop & pre festival sip & shop Sat. March 30th at our store in Flower Hill Mall in Del Mar.

Flower Child Restaurant will be opening up their patio for us providing small bites and we will have custom floral crowns, braid bar, glitter tattoos etc.

(and of course we will have sips:)

We are all about local, . . .women owned business . . .and special unique brands .