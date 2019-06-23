Festival Of Yoga & Healthy Living, 2019

FREE! You are invited to San Diego's largest yoga festival. Bring along your friends and family for a great day of Yoga in the Park.

In celebration of the United Nations International Day of Yoga, the Festival of Yoga & Healthy Living is sponsored by Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga in partnership with OG Yoga.

2019 Brings an Expanded Slate of Offerings For You To Enjoy!

--Yoga Classes -- A Wide Variety of Styles Perfect For Yogis Of All Levels

--Music & Sound Experiences Including Crystal Bowls, Binaural Beats, Gong Immersion & More!

--Guided Meditation

--Healthy Living Lectures & Classes

--More than 80 Food & Vendor Booths

--Come Explore & Practice Yoga with more than 2,500 Attendees

WHAT TO BRING

Please bring a yoga mat or a towel to place on the grass to practice the yoga poses. Bring water in a water bottle with a lid that closes.

We also recommend that you wear some sun-screen and bring a hat.

ABOUT PILGRIMAGE OF THE HEART YOGA – SAN DIEGO

Pilgrimage of the Heart aspires to make yoga accessible, both economically and philosophically, to as many people as possible. We do so by offering the undiluted essence of yoga in all that we offer: books, music, yoga classes, meditation classes, philosophy classes and more. Our mission is to offer people a place to reduce stress and find peace of mind and heart.

MORE INFORMATION

For Sponsorship, Partnership & Vendor opportunities, or for more information please call: 619-693-6282